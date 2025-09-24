Gambia: Prison Fellowship - The Gambia Supports Prisoners' Children

As part of their 'Back to School Initiative' and to ensure families of convicted prisoners remains functional while one parents is incarcerated, Prison Fellowship The Gambia on Friday presented schools bags, books and shoes to 20 children at a presentation ceremony held at New Life Children Centre.

The initiative seeks to provide school materials such as school uniforms, bags, text books, exercise books and shoes. According to the non-profit Christian organisation, is has been observed that many children of prisoners in The Gambia drop out of school annually due to a lack of financial support.

In light of this, the NGO is committed to making that history with the launch of this initiative, geared towards ensuring that these children are supported along the way to contribute their quota to national development.

Giving an into insight into the whole initiative, Joseph L. Hassan, Programme Officer for Prison Fellowship The Gambia, explained that the move is part of their 'Back to School Initiative'

He explained that Prison Fellowship, first of all, as an organisation, seeks to create a community of restoration for all those who are involved in crime.

"That is to say, when they come in contact with us through our programs, they will be rehabilitated and ultimately when they come out, they can live a productive life. However, in the process of rehabilitation and reintegration, they have a significant role to play in that process. And so that is why, in addition to what we do in the prison, we also engage the families."

He added; "So basically, the 'Back to School Initiative' is one of a series of other initiatives geared towards ensuring that the families are functional while these individuals are in prison. So, we have observed that, you know, as we interact with, because we usually meet with the families of prisoners every quarter."

He expressed concern that many children drop out of school because one of their parents is in prison, saying this initiative is geared towards ensuring that 'no child whose parent is in prison drops out of school because of lack of financial support.'

He reminded that it is 'our collective responsibility as a society to support this group of children.'

Also, he noted that the initiative is geared towards breaking the cycle of crime, pointing out that for a child whose parent is in prison as a result of crime, 'if they drop out of school, you know, nobody cares about them.'

The presentation, he added, is the first and they are hoping to continue it to support those in need.

"And even with this particular group we are dealing with now, it does not stop here. We intend to follow up on them, you know, and to support them in any way possible to ensure that at the end of the day, you know, they improve in their academic performance. Because as we were preparing for this initiative, we realized that it is not enough to just give them books, you know, school materials."

He expressed his resolve to develop such a holistic program that will ensure that they're able to address the different things that are likely to hinder their academic performance.

Pastor Silvester Jammeh, executive Director of Prisons Fellowship The Gambia, while expressing similar sentiments, equally called on society to show support to children of those in jail.

He also prayed to God to always make life easier for those in jail.

