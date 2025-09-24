Gambia: Young Gambian Writer to Launch Book Honouring National Icons

A young Gambian writer is preparing to etch his name into the nation's literary history with the unveiling of his maiden publication, 'Pillars of Sustainable Peace.'

The book, which will be launched on September 27 at the Baobab Hotel, is more than a personal achievement; it is a national call to unity, peace, and reflection.

At a recent presser, Muhammad Al-Amin Trawally, the author, spoke highly of the event and what makes the launch more remarkable is that the book is dedicated to two late national figures whose legacies still inspire Gambians: the former Vice President Badara Alieu Joof and former Inspector General of Police, Mahmud Jobe.

"This book is not just my voice, but an echo of their legacy," Trawally said with emotion, paying tribute to the men he described as beacons of peace and service. "True leadership is not measured in titles, but in sacrifice. It is not about power, but about the love of country."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The young author explained that the material is not merely a book, but one that marks the beginning of a broader conversation about unity and sustainable development.

He bemoaned the self-complexities Gambians have created in health, education, and agriculture, calling for deliberate action to rebuild peace and stability.

"By initiating this journey towards inclusive change, we can assure prosperity from the poorest city in India to the most populated city in Jamaica. Peace is not quick, but it is the surest path to meaningful change," he told the gathering.

The event coordinator, Mariatou Bah, described the young writer as a scholar, innovator, and peace advocate whose international engagements have earned him recognition far beyond The Gambia.

"Alamin has proven that a great leader shouldn't be forgotten, but celebrated and cherished," she said, emphasising that the book offers practical solutions for lasting peace.

President of the Young Writers Association, and General Secretary of Writers Association, Mr. Kebba Juwara, placed the publication within Africa's literary tradition. "Literature has always been a mirror of society," he remarked. "Peace is possible, but only with justice. This book gives us the ingredients to achieve that peace."

The families of the two late leaders expressed deep gratitude for the dedication.

Momodou-Lamin B. Joof, son of the late Vice President Joof, said the gesture was heartwarming. "We were very happy that young people have recognized our father's dedication and honesty. He may have served as vice president for a short time, but his contribution to this nation is immeasurable," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that his late father was also a linguist and lover of literature- a detail that made the book's dedication even more meaningful.

The launch of Pillars of Sustainable Peace is expected to draw a cross-section of Gambian society, from writers and academics to policymakers and families of the honored statesmen. For many, the event represents a passing of the torch from leaders of yesterday to the writers and thinkers shaping tomorrow.

A copy for institutions cost D700 and D500 for students.

MoBSE trains 20 new Itinerant teachers to support inclusive education

Prison Fellowship The Gambia supports prisoners' children