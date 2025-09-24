Gambia: Mobse Trains 20 New Itinerant Teachers to Support Inclusive Education

In a world shaped by education, everyone must be involved--and The Gambia's Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) is ensuring no child is left behind.

Through its Directorate of Inclusive Education, MoBSE has commenced the training of twenty (20) new polyvalent itinerant teachers at the University of Education, The Gambia (UEG).

The event was designed to strengthen teaching and learning for children with special needs in mainstream schools.

Also, the initiative focuses on equipping teachers with skills to identify early signs of impairment, provide specialised instruction, and connect families with rehabilitation and referral services.

This approach ensures children with disabilities receive the tailored support they need to thrive academically and socially.

The new intakes will undergo several weeks of intensive training, covering a wide range of disability areas. Upon completion, University of Education Gambia will certify all 20 participants, who will then be redeployed to schools across the country to deliver vital support for learners with special needs.

The program is supported by the World Bank RISE Project and marks another important step in MoBSE's efforts to promote inclusive education nationwide.

