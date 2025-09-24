Gambia: Continental Stars Host Kajabang in Gunjur 'Nawettan' Appetiser Sunday

Continental Stars FC will welcome Kajabang FC in the opening match of the 2025\2026 APS Wallet sponsored Gunjur nawettan league on Sunday 28th September 2025 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 3pm.

The Continental Boys will scuffle to stun Kajabang FC to bag their first triumph in the Gunjur rainy season biggest football fiesta.

Kajabang FC will fight hard to batter Continental Stars FC to snatch the significant three points.

Fabaida United FC will play against Mighty Ajax FC at 5pm on the same day.

The duo will battle to beat each other to grab the maximum points.

on Monday 30th September 2025, Black and White Football Academy will take on Flamingo\Juventus FC at 3pm.

Power Dynamos Football Academy will battle it out with Diego FC at 5pm on the same day.

Kombo South DFC releases calendar for 2025\2026 season