Gambia: Continental Stars Host Kajabang in Gunjur 'Nawettan' Appetiser Sunday

23 September 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Continental Stars FC will welcome Kajabang FC in the opening match of the 2025\2026 APS Wallet sponsored Gunjur nawettan league on Sunday 28th September 2025 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 3pm.

The Continental Boys will scuffle to stun Kajabang FC to bag their first triumph in the Gunjur rainy season biggest football fiesta.

Kajabang FC will fight hard to batter Continental Stars FC to snatch the significant three points.

Fabaida United FC will play against Mighty Ajax FC at 5pm on the same day.

The duo will battle to beat each other to grab the maximum points.

on Monday 30th September 2025, Black and White Football Academy will take on Flamingo\Juventus FC at 3pm.

Power Dynamos Football Academy will battle it out with Diego FC at 5pm on the same day.

Kombo South DFC releases calendar for 2025\2026 season

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.