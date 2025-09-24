Gambia: Kombo South DFC Releases Calendar for 2025\2026 Season

Kombo South District Football Committee has released calendar for the 2025\2026 season.

The 2025 pre-season meeting is slated for 18th October 2025 at the Football House in Sanyang at 10am onwards.

The deadline for the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament registration is 3rd October 2025.

All payment must be made into Kombo South District Football Committee account.

The balloting for the 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament is set for 25th October 2025 at the Football House in Sanyang at 10am onwards.

The 2025\2026 Kombo South District football tournament is set to begin on 1st November 2025 at the Sanyang Football Field at 4.30pm.

The Kombo South District football tournament is organised to groom and nurture young talents in the district.

