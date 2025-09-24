Gambia: TMT Prexy Omar Ho Saidykhan Rewards Kaddy Jallow, AWA K. Darboe With Cash

23 September 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

President of TMT Football Club\Academy Omar HO Saidykhan on Sunday patronized Captain Kaddy Jallow and Awa K. Darboe with cash.

The duo received cash after playing for Berewuleng in the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone A qualifiers held in Senegal.

Jallow and Darboe received special awards and cash following their outstanding performances for Berewuleng FC during the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Both players received $500 each from president Saidykhan after playing for Berewuleng FC in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Tamala Hotel, President of TMT FC\Academy, Omar HO Saidykhan, expressed delight for presenting cash to Jallow and Darboe.

Saidykhan thanked Berewuleng Female FC for giving the young girls the opportunity to showcase their talents at the international level.

He prayed for Allah to reward Berewuleng FC.

"This is a plus to the young ladies in their careers.

My goal is to empower men and women to realise their dreams," Saidykhan said.

Saidykhan called on other business entities to support young men and women in sports, adding that The Gambia has talents.

Parents of Kaddy Jallow and Awa K Darboe both thanked president of TMT FC\Academy Omar HO Saidykhan for his foresight in helping young girls to realise their potential through football.

Jallow and Darboe hailed President of TMT FC\Academy Omar HO Saidykhan for his valuable support to players to achieve their potential.

The duo assured president Saidykhan their readiness to fight to clinch The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division One trophy.

