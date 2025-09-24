Gambia/Morocco: Real De Banjul Slip to As Far Rabat in CAF Champions League

Gambian league champions, Real De Banjul on Sunday lost to AS Far Rabat 2-0 in their first-leg clash of the 2025\2026 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Preliminary played at the Stade Olympique Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

The City Boys will clash to overturn the deficit in the second-leg fixture on Saturday to cruise to the first round of the continent elite football clubs competition.

Coach Ebrima Jatta and his charges must stand firm to overcome the Moroccan side.

