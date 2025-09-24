Gambia: Youth Strive to Combat Poverty

23 September 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian youth are active in eradicating poverty in the country by participating in programmes such as Youth Action Network The Gambia (YANG), which provides advocacy and leadership development, and initiatives like The Gambia Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) offer skills training to combat unemployment and emigration.

These efforts, supported by government policies such as the National Youth Policy and international partners, focus on improving employability, fostering entrepreneurship and empowering young people to contribute to social and economic development, thereby addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality.

Skills Development and Employment: Programmes such as The Gambia Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and the Tekki Fii Project aim to equip young people with vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve their job prospects and reduce unemployment.

Leadership and Advocacy: The Youth Action Network The Gambia (YANG) empowers youth through capacity building and leadership training, enabling them to advocate for social, economic, and political changes that benefit their communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Community Engagement: Youth groups and organisations engage in community development initiatives, working to address challenges such as climate change, human rights issues, and inadequate access to social services.

National Youth Policy: A national framework designed to empower youth by investing in their education, health, and overall development.

National Employment Policy and Action Plan: This builds on past initiatives by fostering skill development, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

International Partnerships: Organisations such as European Union, International Trade Center (ITC), and UNICEF collaborate with the government to implement programs that improve youth skills, create employment opportunities, and strengthen social protection systems.

Youth Unemployment: Despite efforts, youth unemployment remains a significant challenge, contributing to poverty and emigration.

Poverty and Youth Unemployment: The Gambia faces high poverty and inequality, with a large youth population (approximately 60% under 25 years old) struggling with unemployment and limited opportunities.

Inequality and Vulnerability: Youth, particularly those in rural areas, are disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of access to essential services.

Ending Intergenerational Poverty: The ultimate goal is to ensure that well-educated, healthy and nourished children can contribute to economic growth, thereby breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

Meanwhile, The Gambia faces significant poverty and inequality, with youth and women disproportionately affected. Fact is that 53.4% of the population lives below the national poverty line.

Gambian youth are playing a pivotal role in the fight against poverty by participating in various initiatives focused on skills development, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

GPAY aims to empower young Gambians, ensure active participation in national development

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.