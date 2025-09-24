Gambia: Youth Strive to Combat Poverty

Gambian youth are active in eradicating poverty in the country by participating in programmes such as Youth Action Network The Gambia (YANG), which provides advocacy and leadership development, and initiatives like The Gambia Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) offer skills training to combat unemployment and emigration.

These efforts, supported by government policies such as the National Youth Policy and international partners, focus on improving employability, fostering entrepreneurship and empowering young people to contribute to social and economic development, thereby addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality.

Skills Development and Employment: Programmes such as The Gambia Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and the Tekki Fii Project aim to equip young people with vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve their job prospects and reduce unemployment.

Leadership and Advocacy: The Youth Action Network The Gambia (YANG) empowers youth through capacity building and leadership training, enabling them to advocate for social, economic, and political changes that benefit their communities.

Community Engagement: Youth groups and organisations engage in community development initiatives, working to address challenges such as climate change, human rights issues, and inadequate access to social services.

National Youth Policy: A national framework designed to empower youth by investing in their education, health, and overall development.

National Employment Policy and Action Plan: This builds on past initiatives by fostering skill development, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

International Partnerships: Organisations such as European Union, International Trade Center (ITC), and UNICEF collaborate with the government to implement programs that improve youth skills, create employment opportunities, and strengthen social protection systems.

Youth Unemployment: Despite efforts, youth unemployment remains a significant challenge, contributing to poverty and emigration.

Poverty and Youth Unemployment: The Gambia faces high poverty and inequality, with a large youth population (approximately 60% under 25 years old) struggling with unemployment and limited opportunities.

Inequality and Vulnerability: Youth, particularly those in rural areas, are disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of access to essential services.

Ending Intergenerational Poverty: The ultimate goal is to ensure that well-educated, healthy and nourished children can contribute to economic growth, thereby breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

Meanwhile, The Gambia faces significant poverty and inequality, with youth and women disproportionately affected. Fact is that 53.4% of the population lives below the national poverty line.

Gambian youth are playing a pivotal role in the fight against poverty by participating in various initiatives focused on skills development, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

