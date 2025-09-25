Zimbabwe: Bulawayo HIV Burden Eases - New Infections Drop 44%

The number of people living with HIV in Bulawayo has declined from 79 711 in 2020 to 76 608 in 2024, as new infections continue to fall in response to significant progress in prevention and treatment. Currently, 98,3 percent of those infected are receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

According to a study paper presented by the National Aids Council (NAC) titled HIV Epidemic update during the Bulawayo Provincial Development Committee meeting on Monday, the city recorded a reduction of 3 130 cases from the 2020 peak, reflecting Zimbabwe's ongoing efforts to combat the virus.

Despite the national decline in HIV prevalence over the past decade, Zimbabwe remains one of the countries with a high HIV burden. The report noted that the epidemic continues to pose a serious public health threat, and there is a need to sustain the gains made in the national response.

"In 2024, Bulawayo recorded a 44 percent reduction in new HIV infections across all age groups," the report stated.

Among those aged 15 to 49, a total of 51 747 people in the city were living with HIV. In the 15 to 24 age group, 3 713 individuals were infected, while 3 056 children aged 0 to 14 were also living with the virus. HIV prevalence peaks at 26 to 28 percent among females aged 30 to 39, while for males, it peaks at 20 to 22 percent in the 40 to 49 age group.

"Young females aged 15 to 19 show a five percent prevalence compared to two to three percent in males, highlighting early vulnerability patterns that require targeted prevention strategies," the report said.

Gender disparities in HIV prevalence remain a concern, with young women aged 15 to 24 being the most vulnerable. The report emphasised the need for targeted interventions for this age group.

In an interview, NAC Bulawayo provincial acting manager Mr Douglas Moyo expressed concern over a growing trend of HIV-positive children defaulting on their Antiretroviral (ARV) medication -- a phenomenon known as treatment fatigue.

Mr Moyo said one of the main reasons children stop taking their medication is the lack of disclosure by parents or guardians about the purpose of the treatment.

"We have noticed a growing trend where children stop taking their ARVs simply because they are not told the reasons for taking the medication.

We are talking about children as young as five years old who grow tired of taking ARVs. Clinic records may show that medication is being collected on time, but the children are not actually taking it," Mr Moyo said.

According to the report, 1 344 HIV-related deaths were recorded in 2024--671 males and 673 females.

At the national level, Zimbabwe is set to introduce a bi-annual long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, Lenacapavir, in 2026. The drug is aimed at protecting key and high-risk populations and is expected to significantly reduce new infections, bringing the country closer to its goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

The breakthrough drug was developed by Gilead Sciences, a global leader in HIV treatment and prevention, which has produced 13 HIV medicines over the past 35 years.

Lenacapavir will be made available through a partnership between the Global Fund, Zimbabwe, and other high-burden countries for an initial three-year period, targeting around two million beneficiaries.

National HIV Prevention Coordinator at the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ms Getrude Ncube, told Zimpapers that the drug will complement existing HIV prevention tools.

"In Zimbabwe, our prevention toolkit already includes oral Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). We started with oral PrEP, then introduced the Dapivirine ring, and now the long-acting injectable Cabotegravir (CAB-LA. Lenacapavir will be an addition, giving clients more options to choose from and allowing them to find what works best for them)," she said.

Ms Ncube said all HIV prevention strategies in Zimbabwe are focused on high-risk and key populations--those at increased risk due to their circumstances or occupations.

"We are still focusing on the same groups--adolescent girls and young women (AGYW), female sex workers, pregnant and lactating women--who are at high risk of HIV. Our site selections are based on epidemiological data, targeting areas with higher infection rates. These biomedical prevention strategies are also supported by behavioural and structural interventions," she said.

The United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) recently announced that Zimbabwe will be among the first countries to benefit from the new drug.

"We're pleased with this development, especially considering recent cuts in HIV prevention funding. Additional support is very positive. We've always aimed to reduce new infections, and this development helps us move closer to that goal by 2030," Ms Ncube said.

The Ministry of Health has also stressed the importance of increased domestic funding and collaborative efforts to raise awareness about HIV prevention. The twice-yearly injection is seen as a game-changer, addressing challenges associated with daily oral PrEP and expanding access to effective prevention.