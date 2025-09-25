Zimbabwe to Roll Out Breakthrough HIV Prevention Drug

ZIMBABWE has been selected as one of only ten countries globally to roll out lenacapavir, a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug that could transform the fight against the epidemic.

The announcement was made by the United States Embassy in Harare, which hailed the development as a major step toward ending new HIV infections in the country.

"Zimbabwe's selection for the introduction of lenacapavir marks a historic milestone in our collective fight against HIV," the Embassy said.

"This is American leadership at its best: driving innovation and building a world where children, mothers, and communities can thrive."

Developed by U.S.-based Gilead Sciences in partnership with the Global Fund, lenacapavir is the first twice-yearly injectable medicine designed to prevent HIV infection.

Large-scale clinical trials have shown that more than 99 percent of people on the drug remained HIV-negative.

Health experts note that the medicine could significantly reduce new infections, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The U.S. Embassy highlighted its focus on pregnant and breastfeeding women, ensuring protection for both mothers and the next generation.

"This is more than medicine," the Embassy added. "It represents a pathway to a safer, stronger, and healthier future for Zimbabwe."

The rollout is also expected to strengthen the country's health systems, making prevention more affordable and accessible.

With nearly 1.3 million people living with HIV in Zimbabwe, according to UNAIDS, the introduction of lenacapavir could accelerate progress toward achieving the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.