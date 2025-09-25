Nigeria: Oscar Ibru's Death, a Great Loss to Urhobo Nation, Nigeria - Oborevwori

Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described the death of Olorogun Oscar Ibru, as a monumental loss to the Urhobo nation and Nigeria at large.

Ibru was a prominent Delta Urhobo son, businessman and philanthropist.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Olorogun Ibru, scion of the Michael Ibru dynasty, who lived a life of service, industry and philanthropy.

Whole commiserating with the Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor, the people of Delta state, and the Urhobo nation on the demise of the respected industrialist, Oborevwori, added that his immense contributions to commerce, hospitality, and social development would remain indelible.

He recalled that Oscar Ibru, through the Ibru organisation, helped to build strong economic institutions, provided employment opportunities for thousands, and supported community development across Delta State and Nigeria.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, the Urhobo nation, and Nigerians on the passing of Olorogun Oscar Ibru.

"He was a remarkable son of Delta who distinguished himself in business and philanthropy, and his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the Urhobo nation but to our entire state and country," the Governor stated.

Oborevwori prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul and urged the Ibru family to take solace in the enduring legacy of love, generosity, and enterprise he left behind.