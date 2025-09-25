Nigeria: Govt Issues Flood Alert to 15 States

The Federal Ministry of Environment has issued a flood warning affecting 15 states and 69 specific locations.

The warning cautions that heavy rainfall forecasted from 24 to 28 September 2025 may result in flooding within specific communities.

The alert was disseminated by the Ministry's National Flood Early Warning Centre on Wednesday, under the signature of Usman Abdullahi Bokani, the Director of the Erosion, Flood, and Coastal Zone Management Department.

This advisory forms part of the Ministry's routine early warning system, designed to mitigate the risks of loss of life and property during the peak rainy season.

Flooding has become a persistent natural disaster in Nigeria, displacing thousands of residents yearly, damaging critical infrastructure, and threatening food security nationwide. The National Emergency Management Agency reported that by 20 September 2025, 232 individuals had tragically lost their lives, while 121,224 others had been forced from their homes due to floods that had swept through various regions of the country.

Further statistics reveal that at least 339,658 people have been affected by flooding, with 681 sustaining various injuries. The Flood Early Warning Centre has stated, "Heavy rainfall is expected across 15 states nationwide between 24th and 28th September 2025. This may lead to flooding in the following locations and their surroundings."

The locations identified include: Adamawa: Farkumo, Jimeta, Mayo-Belwa, Wuro Bokki, Yola; Anambra, Ogbakuba; Bayelsa, Amassoma, Ikpidama, Kalama, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Odi, Odoni, Ogbia, Oloibiri, Oporoma, Otouke, Peremabiri, Sagbama, Yenagoa; Borno, Damasak; Delta, Abigborodo, Aboh, Abraka, Agbor, Asaba, Forcados, Koko, Okoloba, Okpo-Krika, Patani, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri, Umugboma, Umukwata and Umuchi-Utchi.

Other states are Edo, Benin City, Okada; Imo, Egbema, Oguta; Kano, Bebeji, Gezawa, Gwarzo, Kano, Karaye, Tudun-Wada, Wudil; Katsina, Jibia; Ondo, Akure, Ikare, Ita-Ogbolu; Oyo, Iseyin, Oyo; Rivers, Ahoada, Itu; Sokoto, Isa, Shagari; Taraba, Bandawa, Gembu, Ngaruwa, Serti and Zamfara, Anka, Bungudu, Bukuyum, Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi.

The Ministry has urged all stakeholders to heed this warning, prepare adequately, and implement preventive measures in anticipation of the impending rains.

In light of the severe impact flooding has had on communities nationwide, local governments and community leaders must take proactive steps. This includes ensuring that drainage systems are clear and functional, providing emergency shelter for at-risk people, and disseminating information to residents about staying safe during extreme weather conditions.

With the rainy season in full swing, the importance of community awareness and preparedness cannot be overstated. The potential for flooding poses significant risks, making it essential for everyone to remain vigilant and ready to respond to emergencies as they arise. The Ministry's call to action serves as a timely reminder that preparation and awareness are key to mitigating the effects of natural disasters.