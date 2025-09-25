Liberia: Judge Denies Request to Release Defendant to Relative After Collapse in Court, Orders Urgent Medical Evaluation Before Making Decision

Monrovia — Tensions flared at Criminal Court "C" on Wednesday when Kivi Kaba Bah, one of the co-defendants in a high-profile trial, collapsed in open court just before proceedings began. The incident triggered a heated debate over his medical condition and prompted defense lawyers to renew their request for Bah's temporary release to family members for specialized treatment.

The defense argued that Bah, who reportedly suffers from a heart-related condition, has developed complications worsened by his detention at the Monrovia Central Prison. They referenced medical records from AMI Medical Center recommending further intervention and pressed for an Independent Medical Examination.

Lead defense counsel, Cllr. Wilkins Wright, described the request as humanitarian, stressing that continued detention without proper medical care posed grave risks to Bah's life.

"This request is made in good faith," Wright said, urging the court to prioritize Bah's health and safety.

But state prosecutors, led by Cllr. Richard Scott, pushed back, arguing that the Ministry of Justice is fully aware of its obligations and remains responsible for inmates' welfare. Prosecutors dismissed the defense's claim of "immediate" medical urgency, saying such language was not included in the medical report but was instead an interpretation by the defense.

"The defense cannot dictate the Ministry's medical protocols," the prosecution countered. "There is already an existing judicial decision on this issue, and the court should refrain from further rulings until a professional assessment is available."

In his ruling, the presiding judge acknowledged the seriousness of Bah's collapse but stopped short of granting the request. Instead, the court ordered the Ministry of Justice to ensure Bah receives urgent medical attention and directed that a detailed report from the treating physician be submitted.

"This Court is not medically equipped to determine the cause of the defendant's collapse," the judge said. "Matters of health rest in the hands of trained professionals who must first conduct a thorough examination before this Court can make an informed decision regarding his possible release."

The judge stressed that the constitutional and statutory rights of detainees to adequate medical care must be respected, noting that no person under state custody should be denied access to treatment.

The motion for Bah's release remains pending until a medical evaluation is presented. Meanwhile, the court proceeded with arguments on a separate defense motion to suppress evidence.

The case, which involves former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and several co-defendants, continues to draw national attention due to its political sensitivity and concerns over prison conditions and detainee welfare in Liberia.