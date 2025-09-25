Nigeria: Sokoto - Lamido, Wammako Camps in Heated Exchange As APC Internal Crisis Worsens

The internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has taken a new twist as allies of Senator Ibrahim Lamido have fired back at Senator Aliyu Wamakko and the factional state APC chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, over recent comments questioning Lamido's political legitimacy and heritage.

In a statement made available to the press, associates of Senator Lamido described the attacks against him as "laughable, hypocritical, and rooted in fear."

Lamido, who represents Sokoto East Senatorial District, had come under fire from the Wamakko-led faction of the APC, with insinuations reportedly made about his status as a true indigene of Sokoto.

However, Lamido's supporters have dismissed such claims as not only false but insulting.

"Senator Lamido is not just a politician," the statement read. "He is a proud descendant of Shehu Usmanu Dan Fodio, the revered founder of the Sokoto Caliphate. His heritage is one of justice, scholarship, and leadership--values that continue to define the identity of Sokoto and its people."

"To question his belonging is to insult the bloodline that laid the very foundation of this state."

The statement did not spare Senator Aliyu Wamakko, a former governor and current senator representing Sokoto North.

The group further claimed that Wamakko's attacks on Lamido stemmed from insecurity about the younger politician's growing popularity and progressive appeal.

"Wamakko sees Lamido as a threat because he cannot be manipulated. Lamido represents a new era of leadership in Sokoto--one based on merit, not manipulation."

The group urged Achida to focus on healing the internal cracks within the APC instead of "issuing insults".

Achida hits back

When contacted for response, Achida insisted that Lamido is not an indigene of the state, vowing that he would not be allowed to contest the forthcoming election under the ruling party.

"The ruling APC in Sokoto State has vowed not to allow serving Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC- Sokoto) space to contest elective position under Sokoto State in 2027 for allegedly attacking Senator Aliyu Wamakko and betraying the party's unity."

"It is gross misdoings for betraying our unity and stepping on the final red line for attacking our leader, Senator Wamakko who paved way for you to become a Senator.

"The era of non-indigenes exploiting the hospitality and accommodating nature of Sokoto people for political gains is over.

But Lamido's associates said, "Senator Lamido does not need your approval to remain politically relevant. His legitimacy comes from the people and from his heritage. Sokoto's future belongs to leaders who offer vision."

Daily Trust had reported how the supremacy battle between the federal lawmakers had split traditional rulers in the state.