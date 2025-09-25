Nigeria: Collaboration, Deep Understanding Key in Fighting Corruption - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated the need for collaboration and deep understanding of issues involved in tackling economic and financial crime.

It described both strategies as potent tools of achieving sustainable success in the fight against economic crimes and other acts of corruption across the country.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, stated this at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja during the 2025 EFCC - Media / Civil Society Organisation's Capacity- Building Workshop.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren explained that the Commission placed strong values and significance in building collaboration and mutual understanding with all stakeholders.

"The media and civil society organisations, no doubt, are very critical to the work of fighting every form of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

"The nexus between the media and civil society organisations is very strong, they are like the right ear and left ear of the same horse, they have a shared mandate exposing shadiness and integrity deficit in individuals and groups across the country.

"This is why the Commission considered it imperative to bring together these stakeholders in a capacity-building workshop", he said.

Speaking on the challenges of prosecuting cases of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria, a Director in the legal and prosecution department, Ben Ubi stated that efforts are ongoing to remove the name of Nigeria from the list of non-cooperating countries and territories of the Financial Action Task Force.

On cryptocurrency fraud and other emerging financial crimes, an officer from the cybercrime Section of the Commission, Sam Agbi Enahoro urged the stakeholders to stay away from engaging in any business or online trade that may jeopardise their work and integrity.

He offered explanations on technicalities involved in crypto currency transactions and pointed out how fraudulent dealings are creeping into the business.

Enahoro also cautioned the audience against unrealistic and jumbo offers, stressing that "when it is too good to be true, please don't do it"