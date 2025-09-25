Uganda: Bobi Wine Nominated for 2026 Presidential Elections

24 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, was on Wednesday officially nominated to contest in Uganda's 2026 general elections.

Kyagulanyi's nomination makes him one of the opposition candidates set to challenge long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking another term in office.

This marks Kyagulanyi's second presidential bid, following his 2021 run where he emerged as the main challenger to Museveni.

Speaking after his nomination, Kyagulanyi reiterated his commitment to political change and improving governance across the country.

"We are here to give Ugandans a real choice, to ensure accountability, and to champion service delivery that touches the lives of every citizen," he said.

Security was heightened in parts of Kampala during the nomination exercise, with NUP supporters gathering in anticipation of their leader's clearance.

The party has announced plans to hold a rally later in the day to officially launch its campaign activities.

Kyagulanyi now joins a growing list of presidential hopefuls, including President Museveni, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi, and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader Mugisha Muntu, all vying for Uganda's top seat in 2026.

 

