Uganda: Museveni Nominated for 2026 Presidential Elections

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has this morning been duly nominated in respect of the Presidential Elections, 2026.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Returning Officer for Presidential Nominations, confirmed that the NRM candidate Museveni had fulfilled the nomination requirements under the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 179.

The president will drive from the EC headquarters in Lweza to Kololo to join thousands of NRM supporters to celebrate the nomination.

Requirements for Nomination

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A person aspiring for nomination as Presidential Candidate shall be a citizen of Uganda by birth, a registered voter, of 18 years and above. He/she shall submit certified copies of educational qualifications confirming that he/she obtained a minimum formal education of Advanced (A) Level or its equivalent.

The aspirant's nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two thirds (2/3) of all the districts/cities of Uganda.

Aspirants must also fulfill all other requirements as listed in the Guidelines, in order to be successfully nominated.

Nomination Paper (In Triplicate);

Declaration by Candidates (Consent to Nomination);

Proof of minimum Formal Education of Advanced Level Standard or its equivalent;

Proof of registration as a voter for the candidate, the proposer and the seconder;

Three (3) Recent Post Card Size Photographs of the Proposed candidate;

Proof of compliance with Section 10(1) and (1)(b) and (3) of the Presidential Elections Act, Cap. 179;

Certificate of Compliance issued by the Electoral Commission;

Proof of payment of a Non-refundable nomination fee of Ug. Shillings 20,000,000/=

Selection of Symbol (for Independent aspirants only);

Appointment of Official Agent;