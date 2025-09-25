Uganda: Muntu Becomes Fifth Presidential Candidate Nominated for 2026 Elections

Former army general and opposition leader Gen. (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has been officially nominated as the fifth presidential candidate for Uganda's 2026 elections.

Muntu arrived at the Electoral Commission headquarters early Thursday morning, completing the nomination process and joining a growing list of aspirants seeking the presidency.

He follows President Museveni and businessman Elton Joseph Mabirizi, who were nominated on Tuesday , and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who was cleared earlier Wednesday.

Muntu, a former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president and long-time opposition figure, now joins a competitive field of candidates aiming to challenge Museveni, who has been in power for nearly four decades.

The Electoral Commission continues to process other nominations ahead of the official campaign period, with security agencies deployed to ensure order at the headquarters.