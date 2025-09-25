Uganda: No Women On the 2026 Presidential Ballot As Election Opens

Kampala - As Uganda closes nominations for the 2026 presidential election, history has repeated itself in an unexpected way: for the first time in decades, there will be no woman candidate vying to challenge long-serving President Museveni.

The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed that seven men have successfully completed the nomination process and will challenge incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, leaving the presidential race entirely male-dominated.

This development marks a striking departure from a slow but notable trend of women entering Uganda's highest political contest.

In 2001, Miria Obote, widow of former President Milton Obote, broke barriers by contesting for the presidency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Her campaign came in a challenging political climate and against a formidable opponent in Dr Kizza Besigye, who emerged as Museveni's closest rival.

Obote's candidacy represented a historic moment for women in Uganda, signaling that the political glass ceiling could be challenged even in a male-dominated arena.

Since Miria Obote's trailblazing bid, several women have sought to emulate her efforts, albeit with limited success.

Beti Kamya made history as a presidential candidate under the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) banner in 2016, while Maureen Kyalya Waluube contested as an independent candidate the same year.

Kamya, a former minister and political figure, brought credibility and experience to the race, but her campaign failed to gain the traction needed to unseat the incumbent.

Kyalya, a human rights advocate and former presidential advisor, similarly fell short, despite generating local attention as one of the first independent women to enter the race.

The trend continued in 2021, when Nancy Kalembe, another independent candidate, stepped into the race.

Kalembe's campaign emphasized social issues and women's empowerment, though she secured only 0.37% of the vote, highlighting the persistent challenges female candidates face in Uganda's political landscape.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the absence of women on the ballot is striking. Both Maureen Kyalya and Nancy Kalembe reportedly sought to contest once again, hoping to improve on their previous campaigns, but failed to meet the Electoral Commission's requirements.

Meanwhile, Beti Kamya, who has since integrated into the current government, is no longer pursuing the presidency.

Even Jimmy Akena, son of Miria Obote and heir to the Obote political legacy, will not be on the ballot due to internal party disputes that have rocked the Uganda House, leaving the Obote name absent from this election.

Analysts will argue that the absence of women in 2026 highlights both structural and societal challenges that continue to impede female participation in Uganda's highest political offices.

Despite legal provisions for gender equality and affirmative action in other levels of government, the presidential contest remains largely inaccessible to women, constrained by financial barriers, political party dynamics, and entrenched patriarchal norms.

After the gains since Miria Obote's milestone, the 2026 election will likely be seen as a worrying gap in women's political representation at the top. While Uganda has made progress in Parliament and local government, the presidency remains a space where women are either discouraged or structurally disadvantaged.

For many women activists, the lack of female candidates this year is a call to action. Civil society groups argue that more deliberate mentorship, funding, and institutional support are needed to ensure that women are not only represented but competitive at the highest level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Uganda approaches another pivotal election, the narrative of female participation remains incomplete. Miria Obote's historic candidacy, followed by Kamya, Kyalya, and Kalembe, demonstrated that women can contest at the national level, even if electoral success remains elusive.

The absence of women in 2026 serves as a reminder that political inclusion is not guaranteed by history alone--it requires ongoing commitment from parties, civil society, and the electorate to ensure women have a viable pathway to leadership.

With the presidential race set to be contested solely by men, the 2026 elections risk reinforcing Uganda's longstanding gender imbalance at the top echelons of power.

The focus now turns to whether these elections will inspire a new generation of women to prepare for future contests, determined not just to appear on the ballot, but to compete as equals in shaping Uganda's political future.