Nigeria: Tuggar Asks U.S. to Strengthen Ties With Anchor States

25 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

...Highlights Nigeria's role in shaping U.S.-Africa engagement

Abuja-The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has emphasised Nigeria's strategic role in U.S.-Africa relations, urging Washington to prioritise deeper partnerships with anchor states on the continent.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, yesterday, Tuggar made the call during a high-level roundtable convened by the Business Council for International Understanding, BCIU, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York.

The meeting, which brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima and senior executives of leading U.S. companies, focussed on investment opportunities in Nigeria's priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, technology and finance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tuggar asked the U.S. to deepen its engagement with Africa by working closely with key countries that had the size and capacity to drive regional growth.

He further explained that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria was committed to advancing economic diplomacy, improving the ease of doing business and ensuring that international partnerships delivered real benefits to citizens.

He said: "The United States should revert to working with anchor states in Africa, such as Nigeria. Our population, abundant resources, and continental scale make Nigeria a natural destination for U.S. business partnerships.

"Such a collaboration will drive down costs, allow access to a vast talent pool, and help integrate millions of informal businesses into the formal economy."

The minister highlighted Nigeria's demographic advantage, ongoing reforms, and leadership position in Africa as factors that made the country a strategic hub for global investment and cooperation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.