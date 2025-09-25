Nigeria: Govt Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Generated Advertisement of President Tinubu

25 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tunde Oso

The federal government has warned the public against a fake AI-generated advertisement of President Bola Tinubu circulating on Facebook.

It stated that the advertisement, which falsely claimed to promote investment in a Ponzi scheme, was not authorised by the President or the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON.

ARCON is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

A statement signed by the Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, stated the dangers of misinformation: "This is to inform the general public to beware of a fake AI-generated advertisement using the image and video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in soliciting for investment in a Ponzi scheme."

While urging media owners and the public to be vigilant, the government stated: "The violation of the requisite provisions of Act No. 23 of 2022 will attract sanctions in accordance with the law."

ARCON assured Nigerians that the advertisement was neither submitted for vetting nor approved for exposure.

The agency reiterated its commitment to building an ethical and consumer-protective advertising environment, calling on stakeholders to uphold principles of truthful and responsible advertising.

Recall that cases involving computer-generated images and voices of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Mr. Seun Okinbaloye have also been recorded.

They were used with malicious intent to promote fraudulent schemes, including fake cures for prostatitis and erectile dysfunction.

Similarly, the Nigeria Customs Service's impounded cars and rice bags, allegedly linked to solicitation for auction patronage, were part of a scam targeting unsuspecting Nigerians.

