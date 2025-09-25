Nigeria: China to Build Africa's First Insulin Plant in Nigeria

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has announced his country's plans to build Africa's first local insulin production facility in Nigeria.

Yu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He said that this would transform blood glucose levels management, prevent diabetes-related complications, and end the country's reliance on imported insulin.

"Chinese companies are in talks with Nigeria to build Africa's first local insulin production facility, potentially ending Nigeria's reliance on imported insulin and positioning Nigeria as a hub for African medical biotechnology.

"This project is part of the tangible benefits of China-Nigeria cooperation, alongside the recently completed Abuja Water Supply Project, with a daily capacity of 480 cubic metres, which now provides clean water to nearly three million people," he said.

Yu also highlighted China's long-standing support for Africa's development that fosters the cooperation model that is equal, pragmatic, and efficient.

He said that China has remained committed to supporting Africa's integration and enhancing its capacity for self-driven development.

The envoy also reflected on the symbolism of both countries celebrating their national days on October 1.

"Both China's National Day and Nigeria's Independence Day fall on the same day, October 1st. It is a shared national memory that binds our two peoples together," he said.

He also celebrated individual stories of friendship and collaboration.

"Not long ago, as the first Nigerian female train driver trained by CCECC, Ms. Issah Fatimah Abiola, known by her Chinese name Bai Yang, was honoured with China's "Friendship Envoy Award", one of only six global recipients.

"Her story inspires many Nigerian women to strive for self-reliance, becoming a shining symbol of China-Nigeria friendship.

"Equally impressive is a young boy from a bilingual school in Kano, Ibrahim Ismail.

"The first time I watched the video when Ibrahim speaks Mandarin Chinese, I felt totally amazed. He is not only fluent, but without any accent. Ibrahim is with us today," he said.

He also lauded steps by Nigeria to add Chinese language to the new curriculum of senior secondary school.

"I think this is wonderful news. It will serve as an important bridge for deepening China-Nigeria friendship," he said.

Also, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, conveyed greetings from President Bola Tinubu to China and praised their transformation journey and contribution to strengthening relationships between the two countries.

Jibrin, represented by Sen. Babangida Hussaini, stressed Nigeria's resolve to strengthen cooperation with China in critical sectors.

"In recent decades, the relationship between Nigeria and China has blossomed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

" It is a partnership defined not only by the signing of agreements, but also by tangible outcomes in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, defence, trade, and investment.

"As legislators in Nigeria, we are committed to providing the enabling environment, legal frameworks, and oversight mechanisms to ensure that these partnerships remain transparent, sustainable, and impactful for the benefit of future generations," he said