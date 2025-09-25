Nigeria: FBI Places ₦14m Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Nigerian Man

25 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10,000 (about N14m) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Nigerian national, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who has been on the run for more than two decades.

Adediran absconded from the Central District of Illinois in late December 2001, just before his federal trial was scheduled to begin.

He was facing multiple charges including Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Bureau posted, "The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release. Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois at the end of December of 2001, shortly before his trial was set to begin on federal charges of Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud."

According to details published on the Bureau's official website, Adediran is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release.

The FBI alleges that in August 2001, he entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to withdraw money using a deposited fraudulent check.

He also allegedly used stolen personal information belonging to U.S. citizens to open both bank and charge accounts.

When Adediran fled just days before his trial, he violated the terms of his release and effectively became a fugitive. On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana, charging him with Violation of Conditions of Release.

