Nigeria: Buni Swears in Grand Khadi, 13 Permanent Secretaries, Others

Yobe State Governor Hon. (Dr) Mai Mala Buni has sworn in a new Grand Khadi, five special advisers, a permanent member of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and 13 permanent secretaries.

The ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Damaturu, was well-attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.

Governor Buni expressed confidence in the new appointees' capacity, qualifications, and track records, describing them as "valuable assets to the government and people of Yobe State."

He stressed that their appointments were carefully considered to deepen governance and strengthen the bond between the government and the people.

He said that these appointments were made on merit, commitment, and loyalty," the Governor noted. "Your new office is a trust, and you must be guided by honesty, fairness, and justice without bias."

He reminded the appointees that, as public officers, they would be under constant scrutiny by the people and must, therefore, discharge their duties conscientiously and with utmost integrity.

Governor Buni urged them to uphold due process, demonstrate innovation, and inject fresh ideas to enhance effective and efficient service delivery across all sectors.

He said, "Your new office is a trust; you should be guided by honesty, fairness, and justice to all, without recourse to political, religious, or ethno-cultural differences," Buni cautioned.

The new Grand Khadi of the state, Abba Alhaji Mammadi, and five Special Advisers, namely, Hon. Mohammed Bazam Maidoki, Mohd Ibrahim Jalo, Hajiya Saratu Sabo, Saleh Budde Sheriff, and Kulloma Umara Muhammed, were sworn in.

Others were the 13 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries: Abdu Shuaibu, Mai Dala Baleri Bularafa, Salamatu Yahaya Nangere, Bamai Zanna, Engr. Mai Modu Goniri, Bako Modu Kagu (Dejibe), Musa Garba, Abubakar Usman Kolere, Ibrahim Ali, Mohammed Annur, Abbas Isah Bizi, Mohammed Kalli and Dr Yusuf Idriss Madaki Alhaj Dauda Yahaya mni, a Permanent Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) member, was also sworn into office.

Buni congratulated the appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by working selflessly to advance good governance and improve the lives of the people of Yobe State.

