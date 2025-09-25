Nigeria: Despite Our Friendship, I'll Work Against Tinubu in 2027 - Sule Lamido

A prominent figure in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has said that his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not stop him from working against him in the 2027 presidential election.

Lamido stated they would continue to fight politically, despite recently being seen chatting and greeting President Tinubu in Kaduna.

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, told the BBC that his friendship with Tinubu would not hinder his efforts to unite Nigerian politicians and sustain opposition efforts aimed at the country's development.

Last Friday, Lamido and Tinubu were seen joking and laughing during the wedding of former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari's son in Kaduna, an interaction that sparked a stir among Nigerian political circles.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was also seen visiting Lamido last week. Both politicians have long been in the PDP, well before Atiku announced his defection to the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

"Atiku and I formed the PDP; when he was the Vice President, I was the Minister of Foreign Affairs. What is wrong when Nigerians come together to discuss the state of their country?" Lamido asked.

'Tinubu and I Know Each Other Very Well'

Sule Lamido has been one of the most vocal opposition PDP members criticising the ruling APC, especially since the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, his relationship with President Tinubu is longstanding, dating back to the 1990s when they both belonged to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Tinubu and Lamido were seen exchanging pleasantries during their meeting at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna last Friday. When asked what they discussed, Lamido responded:

"We know each other very well, but we haven't met in a while, and now he is the President of Nigeria.

I told him, 'You look nice.' He also told me, 'Is that how you have changed? Sule, I love you because you are trustworthy.' We laughed and left."

Despite the encounter, Lamido reiterated that his priority is uniting Nigerians to oppose the APC government led by Tinubu.

Although Atiku and other PDP figures have defected to the ADC, Lamido insists he remains in the PDP but maintains communication with both current and former party members.

"It's not just Atiku who is now in a different party; we are speaking to many people who were once together but are now divided. We are all Nigerians, and we want our country to progress," he said.

Lamido stated that the PDP is actively working to resolve its internal crisis.

"There is no doubt that we are constantly engaging, ensuring that compromises are reached where needed, and maintaining communication and consultation, so that Nigeria can move forward. What we are doing is not for ourselves, but for the people," said the former governor.

"Not just me - every Nigerian has a right to the President, and if he is seen to be wrong, there's nothing wrong in telling him the truth."

ADC's One-Term Prophecy Laughable - Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the African Democratic Congress' (ADC) claim that President Bola Tinubu will serve only one term as idle talk and laughable.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lagos APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo said the ADC is already "on life support" and would soon disappear into political obscurity.

"The APC notes with utter amusement the latest daydream from the tottering ADC, now parading itself as a credible voice in Nigeria's democracy.

Their claim that President Tinubu will be a one-term President is nothing but idle talk from a party that has never tasted power at the centre and is unlikely to do so in this lifetime.

It is rather convenient for a party that has no record of winning elections at the national level to begin to write imaginary scripts about the tenure of a leader whose political sagacity, track record of service, and capacity to deliver are beyond question."

According to him, President Tinubu has only just begun the hard work of resetting Nigeria on the path to sustainable growth and development -- a responsibility past leaders failed to take up.

"Our people say, 'You don't learn to walk by first attempting to run.' The APC government under Tinubu is laying solid foundations, step by step, for lasting transformation, while the ADC continues to prance about without roots or direction."

Oladejo further argued that there is no sign the ADC stands any real chance at the polls.

"The so-called prophecy of a one-term presidency is nothing but wishful thinking from a party whose best days are behind it - if it ever had any.

The Lagos APC urges Nigerians to ignore the distractions of political lightweights and remain steadfast in supporting President Tinubu's administration.

President Tinubu is not just running a government - he is consolidating a legacy that generations will reckon with."