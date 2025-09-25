Liberia: Gar'ou Football Club to Represent Liberia At Prestigious Viareggio Cup in Italy

25 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — Liberia's grassroots football has landed a historic breakthrough after Gar'ou Football Club was officially accepted to participate in the 76th Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament Coppa Carnevale, scheduled for March 9-23, 2026, in Viareggio, Italy.

The Viareggio Cup, established in 1949, is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious youth football tournaments, attracting elite clubs and scouts from across the globe. For Liberia, Gar'ou's inclusion represents the first time a local club will compete at such a high-profile youth competition.

Gar'ou's Chief Executive Officer, Alvin Clarke, described the news as a victory for the nation, not just the club.

"We believe that this is historic for the country and so, we need all the expertise ranging from media, stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and especially other players that fit the age category for the greater good of Liberia," Clarke said.

Under the tournament's rules, participating teams must register players born on or after January 1, 2008, with each squad allowed to include five players born in 2007. This, Clarke stressed, presents a rare chance for Liberian youth to showcase their talent on the global stage.

"By the grace of God, we have decided that this is for the country. While it came through FC Gar'ou, this is a once in a generation opportunity as it is the biggest youth tournament any Liberian football team has ever gained acceptance to. We don't want to own it. We are a channel, not a host," he explained.

The club has already notified the Office of President Joseph Boakai, the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and the Ministry of Youth & Sports, calling for national ownership and collaboration in planning the country's participation.

Clarke urged academies and clubs to recommend their best players within the age bracket for possible inclusion.

"We want the best minds home and abroad to converge on planning and organizing this, in order for Liberia to make a loud statement of comeback to global football. This is an opportunity to put Liberians back in the top leagues," Clarke noted.

The 2025 edition of the Viareggio Cup was won by Genoa FC, with Fiorentina finishing as runners-up.

As Gar'ou FC prepares for its debut, expectations are high that the Liberian side will not only gain valuable experience but also inspire a new generation of footballers back home.

