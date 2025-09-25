Liberia: JFK Botched Surgery Victim Cries Out As Health Worsens, U.S.$350k Compensation Stills Denied Despite Supreme Court Order

Monrovia — More than seven months after the Supreme Court of Liberia upheld a ruling awarding US$350,000 in damages to Karen Gaydou Sehkehporh, the government and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) are yet to make any payment. For Sehkehporh, whose health is rapidly deteriorating, the delay has left her in medical desperation and emotional torment.

Sehkehporh, a resident of Clay Ashland, was the victim of a botched hysterectomy at JFK in 2019, when surgical gauze was left inside her abdomen. The error led to multiple corrective surgeries, a near-death experience, and lasting trauma, including the development of a fistula condition.

A Legal Battle Won, But Justice Delayed

In November 2023, Civil Law Court "B" found JFK liable for malpractice after damning testimonies from the hospital's own staff and management, who admitted partially financing Sehkehporh's corrective treatment at private hospitals.

Trial Judge Ousman F. Feika affirmed the jury's verdict, ruling that JFK had "neglected its duty of care" and that evidence of wrongdoing was "overwhelming."

In February 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the decision, awarding Sehkehporh US$350,000 in general damages. Yet enforcement has stalled, mired in "bureaucratic silence."

No Update, No Money, Mounting Suffering

In July 2025, Sehkehporh wrote to her lawyer, Cllr. F. Juah Lawson of Renaissance Law Group, expressing frustration. "To date, I have received no official guidance regarding the enforcement steps, expected timeline, or legal obstacles. Your silence is deeply unsettling, especially considering the physical and emotional toll this situation has taken on me."

Her lawyer later moved the court, prompting Judge Scheaplor R. Dunbar to summon JFK's CEO, Dr. Linda Birch, in chambers. Judge Dunbar reportedly ordered the payment by the end of July. Yet, as September draws to a close, Sehkehporh has received nothing.

Bureaucracy or Willful Delay?

Cllr. Lawson earlier told FrontPage Africa that the matter now rests with the Ministry of Justice. When contacted again on September 23, she declined to comment, saying was aattending a conference.

JFK has reportedly submitted a letter to the Ministry requesting government processing of the payment. However, JFK Communications Director Josephine Seekey did not respond to repeated calls and WhatsApp messages from FrontPage Africa.

At the Ministry of Justice, Communications Director Jutonue Kollie promised to reach out to the relevant section handling the case but later gave no response.

Legal experts question the delay, stressing that once the Supreme Court issues a final judgment, execution should be automatic, especially when the defendant is a public institution.

"This is not just a civil enforcement issue, it's a moral failure. A woman has suffered irreparable harm and won in court, yet the government is treating the judgment as if it's optional," said a legal analyst familiar with the case.

A Cry for Help

Sehkehporh's health has now reached a critical point. Speaking with FrontPage Africa, she broke down:

"I'm battling health issues and one of the victims of medical malpractice in Liberia. My vision is so bad I can't see clearly. I can't eat for my belly to get filled, neither can I drink to quench my thirst. At night, I put a towel under me so that whatever fluid comes from my belly button doesn't spill on the bed. I am in serious pain from morning to night. While others sleep, I cry until 6 or 7 a.m. I was strong and energetic for those who knew me. My entire life was taken away just like that. I need urgent medical attention out of the country, because I am nothing but skin and bones."

She called on the management to abide by the court's ruling.

"I am dying slowly. I thought the law had spoken. I thought justice was done," she said.

A Call to Action

Observer say the case is no longer just about one woman's fight with Liberia's largest public hospital. It has become a test of the government's willingness to uphold the law, enforce court rulings, and protect citizens' rights.

As the government prepares its next budget and seeks international support for healthcare reform, the plight of Karen Gaydou Sehkehporh stands as a painful reminder that justice delayed is justice denied.