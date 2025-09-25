The Acting Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Janga Kowo, speaking at the scene, said the fire reportedly began in the former president’s bedroom. “We’re trying to understand what happened because this is very concerning. We’re talking about the bedroom of the former president,” he said. According to him, the destruction inside the residence was "massive".

Monrovia — The main opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has strongly condemned what it describes as a "premeditated attack" on the residence of its Political Leader and former Liberian President, George Manneh Weah, following a fire incident that damaged parts of his home early Wednesday morning.

According to eyewitness accounts and party officials, the fire broke out at Mr. Weah's 9th Street, Sinkor residence, severely damaging the bedroom of the former President.

CDC's Acting Chairman Janga A. Kowo, who rushed to the scene shortly after the incident, told reporters that the fire inflicted significant destruction in the private quarters of the former Liberian leader.

"We were notified this morning of a fire incident in the bedroom of the former President Weah and it is very concerning. We are actually trying to find out what happened," Kowo stated.

He added: "It is very scary. We are trying to preliminarily understand what has happened because it is the bedroom of the former President. There seems to be massive destruction."

The Liberia Fire Service intervened promptly and successfully extinguished the fire before it could spread further, but the damage had already been done.

Shortly after the incident, the CDC released a strongly worded statement signed by Kowo, denouncing the fire as a deliberate attempt on Mr. Weah's life and a direct threat to the country's peace and stability.

"We regard this unfortunate incident as a premeditated attack on his life, intended to undermine his safety and destabilize the peace of our nation," the CDC said in the statement.

The party referenced previous violent confrontations involving state security forces, particularly during Mr. Weah's return from overseas travels. One such incident cited by the CDC occurred at Roberts International Airport (RIA) earlier this year, where party supporters were reportedly attacked by security personnel.

"Several of our partisans were brutally manhandled, placed in handcuffs, and in some instances, jailed," the CDC noted, describing the actions of state security as "intimidation unbecoming of a democratic society."

The CDC also accused elements of the ruling Unity Party (UP) of engaging in a campaign of disinformation, including the circulation of an AI-generated fake image falsely depicting the interior of Mr. Weah's bedroom.

"Such acts are not only deceptive but calculated attempts to mislead the public and tarnish the image of our Political Leader," the statement read.

While affirming that Mr. Weah is "safe, well, and in good health," the CDC is now calling for a "forensic, international, and independent investigation" into the fire incident.

"We call for an investigation that is void of lies, deception, and fakery to ensure that the truth is revealed and justice is served," the party emphasized.

The CDC concluded its statement by reiterating its commitment to peace, unity, and democratic governance, while cautioning against further acts it says could plunge the country into crisis.

"We caution against reckless actions and urge all actors to respect the rule of law and the rights of all Liberians," the party warned.