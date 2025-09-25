Tanzania: Turn Out, Vote Decisively, Gombo Tells Supporters

Kilimanjaro — CIVIC United Front (CUF) presidential candidate, Samandito Gombo, has said that the party does not support calls for holding protests on the day of the General Election scheduled for October 29, 2025, stressing that such actions are against the law.

Instead, Mr Gombo has advised CUF members and supporters to turn out in large numbers on the polling day and vote for party candidates at all levels.

He underscored that there was no need to boycott voting, urging members and Tanzanians eligible to vote to use the opportunity to elect CUF so that it gains the mandate to form the next government.

Mr Gombo made the call in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, while addressing a campaign rally at the municipality's main bus terminal.

"We will not participate in protests on election day because doing so is against the law. We also do not agree with the idea of boycotting the polls, since voting is a fundamental right of Tanzanians to choose leaders they deem fit to govern," he said.

He further urged: "Come out in large numbers to vote for CUF; if you don't vote, you will destroy your future, that of your children, your family and the country at large."

Mr Gombo cautioned supporters not to be misled by those advocating voter apathy, saying: "You cannot find good leaders or a responsible government without voting. Elect me and my party for the sake of the nation's future development."

On the party's campaign focus, the CUF presidential candidate said they were designed to educate the public about CUF policies, which centre on improving the livelihoods of Tanzanians.

He explained that the priority would be given to the education sector, particularly by hiring more teachers to address the shortage being experienced in schools.

"We have many schools, yet we continue to hear of teacher shortages. There are trained teachers who remain unemployed," he said.

Mr Gombo added that similar staff shortages were evident in other critical sectors, including health, questioning why people should remain jobless while the government collects significant revenue annually through various taxes.

"The government has many sources of revenue, but the problem lies in the lack of honest officials to manage the funds collected," he said.

He pledged that, if CUF is entrusted to lead the next government, it would prioritise ensuring that the treasury is staffed with honest and highly qualified personnel to enhance accountability in public finance management.

"Through proper management, funds will be used effectively and every Tanzanian who completes their education will be assured of employment," Mr Gombo stressed.

He said a CUF government would channel tax revenues into establishing new industries and strengthening existing ones to create more job opportunities.

Mr Gombo also said the party plans to overhaul the tax system to increase government revenue collection fairly and efficiently.

During the Moshi rally, he introduced CUF parliamentary aspirants contesting in various constituencies in Kilimanjaro Region, urging voters to support them so they can represent the region effectively in the next Parliament.