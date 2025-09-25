Nigeria: Troops Neutralise 2 Terrorists, Arrest 32, Rescue 13 Victims - Army

25 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two terrorists, apprehended 32 suspects and rescued 13 kidnapped victims in major operations in the last 24 hours across the country.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the operations were carried out in the North East, North Central, North West, South East, and South-South regions.

In the North-East, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested three suspected ISWAP/JAS logistics suppliers in Borno and Yobe.

He added that one terrorist was neutralised in an ambush in Konduga, while another suspect was apprehended in Garkida, Adamawa, for involvement in earlier attacks.

In Benue, the source said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised one extremist in Katsina-Ala and rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Ukum after a gun battle.

In the North West, he said the troops foiled kidnap attempts in Zamfara, rescuing three victims in Anka.

According to him, seven suspects, including a kidnap kingpin in Kaduna and three in Niger, were arrested.

"In the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended two suspected cultists with a pistol in Imo and recovered an improvised explosive device in Anambra.

"In the South South, troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested 20 suspects for illegal bunkering, drug trafficking and kidnapping.

"They also discovered more than 1,200 litres of illegally refined petroleum products in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States," he said.

The source urged Nigerians to continue to support security agencies with timely information to sustain the momentum of ongoing operations.

