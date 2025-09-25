Nigerians Must Condemn Sowore's Allegations Against Tinubu, Wike - Rivers APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has called on Nigerians to stand up against the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, over his allegations against President Bola Tinubu and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

APC chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, issued a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, describing Sowore's allegations against Tinubu and Wike as 'baseless'.

"Recently, Sowore launched another wave of falsehoods against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike. These baseless allegations are nothing more than the bitter rantings of a man rejected by Nigerians at the polls and drowning in political irrelevance.

"What an infradig for a sane citizen of a country to outburst that the President or whatever nomenclature used to refer to the highest office holder, as a 'Criminal'

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Nigerians must stand up against this rascal and nitwit desiring to rub the integrity of the country in the mud, rather than give heed to or yield to the antics of a serial merchant of discord and purveyor of 'non-sequitous' half-truths.

"Omoyele Sowore is best understood as a blackmailer whose stock in trade include blatant lies, forgery, and baseless incitements.

"To cut a long story short, it becomes apposite to continue to expose the dark side of Sowore and call for his immediate arrest and prosecution," Okocha said.

The APC chairman reminded Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reports, that he is currently standing trial for cybercrime and defamation and therefore not qualified to speak against the president.

He said, "Sowore currently stands for a trial for cybercrime and defamation.

The DSS filed multiple charges against him for transmitting false, inciting, and malicious messages on social media against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"His deliberate lies are aimed at inciting public unrest, sowing distrust and discord in institutions with the poisonous intention to destabilise Nigeria.

"A man standing trial for such grave offences ought to rein in himself and consider himself as lacking in moral imperative to insult credible leaders who are working extremely hard to build the nation," he said.