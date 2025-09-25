Nigeria: Flood Submerges 5 Kogi Communities

Authorities have said that about five communities in the Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State are underwater due to flooding.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Mouktar Atima, disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, saying the 'floods have completely submerged Ibaji Local Government Area in the state's eastern senatorial district.'

He warned communities along the riverbanks to relocate immediately to safer grounds.

Atima, who led the Emergency Response and Critical Team on an advocacy visit to the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Adams Abdullazeez, said the state is no longer safe owing to rising water levels in the Rivers Niger and Benue.

He explained that, according to charts from experts and dam managers across the country, excessive water began pouring into the Rivers Niger and Benue on Tuesday night, causing them to overflow.

"258 communities in eight local government areas of the state have been marked as flood-prone areas, while 42 internally displaced persons camps have been constructed to accommodate those to be displaced."

"An emergency operations centre has also been opened. Already, five communities in Ibaji Local Government Area were the worst hit, including Ota, Ofogbo, Itima, and Owara," he said.

Atima noted that the state Ministry of Health plays a key role in disaster management and informed the commissioner about the rising water levels, stressing that the next 72 hours will be critical.

Last year, he commended the health commissioner for proactive measures that ensured zero casualties.

Responding, Dr Abdullazeez said the ministry is responsible not only for healthcare services but also for human services and is fully prepared to mitigate any disaster in the state.

He added that the fumigation of all 42 IDP camps had begun in preparation for the floods and that all personnel and materials had been mobilised to attend to victims.

"My ministry is aware that there may be outbreaks of diseases or epidemics in the various IDP camps, and we are fully prepared," he said, commending Governor Usman Ododo for his commitment to health issues in the state and noting that prompt intervention during last year's flooding saved lives.

Several states, including Kogi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Jigawa, have intensified campaigns to avert the flood crisis.