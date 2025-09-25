Nigeria: Ballon d'Or - NFF Congratulates Nnadozie, Madugu

24 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Nigeria Football Federation has extended its congratulations to Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Super Falcons goalkeeper currently with Brighton & Hove Albion, on her impressive fourth-place finish at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony held in Paris on Monday night.

Nnadozie, who has been recognised as Africa's Best Goalkeeper for the past two years, was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament during this summer's Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, where she played a crucial role in Nigeria's 10th triumph.

"We heartily congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie on her fourth-place finish. It is a commendable achievement given the calibre of goalkeepers she faced. Finishing fourth is a significant milestone, and we believe she has the potential to win this trophy in the near future," stated NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Sanusi also commended Super Falcons' Head Coach Justine Madugu, who finished fourth in the Women's Coach of the Year category. "Coach Madugu's achievement further validates the NFF's decision to appoint him as the head coach, which was affirmed when he led the team to victory at WAFCON in Morocco. We congratulate him on this accomplishment and wish him success in future awards."

Nnadozie finished fourth behind England and Chelsea FC's Hannah Hampton, who received the Trophée Yachine (named after the legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin), Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Barcelona FC's Cata Coll. She notably ranked above Arsenal FC's Daphne van Domselaar in the Top Five.

Madugu placed fourth in a category won by Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the UEFA Women's Championship title, alongside Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor, Brazil's Arthur Elias, and Arsenal FC's Renée Slegers.

