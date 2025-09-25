Nigeria: Fallen Naira Value Makes It Difficult to Do Projects - Jolly Nyame

The former Governor of Taraba State Jolly Nyame, said that with the naira devaluation, it would be challenging for the state government to embark on any reasonable project.

At a Town Hall meeting for Northern Taraba stakeholders held in Jalingo Stadium on Wednesday, the former governor sympathised with Governor Agbu Kefas for piloting the state's affairs at the most challenging times.

Nyame, the first civilian Governor of the state, prayed that, by the special grace of God, the governor would scale through the challenges.

"Let me take this opportunity to tell the people of Taraba State that I really pity you. You see this edifice? If you were to build another stadium again, I don't know how much you would spend.

"The value of Naira has fallen so bad that it is challenging to do any reasonable project now, he said

Nyame, who commented on the wave of political endorsement, said as far as his concern,

I can't run away from the people who assisted me and removed me from the dungeon. As I told you, my position regarding the presidency is unshakable.

"But as far as home is concerned, I am with the people. I will go in the direction people are going.

He advised Governor Kefas not to rely on stakeholders as far as his political ambition is concerned.

"Please open your eyes very well. Don't rely on stakeholders because some of them are not stakeholders.

"If you rely on them, whatever they say about 4+4, it will be milk."

Governor Agbu Kefas thanked the people for their support and assured them that he would do his best to change the development narrative before the end of his tenure.

Some of those who spoke at the stakeholders' engagement meeting called on the governor to prioritise roads, electricity, and water supply empowerment in his development plan.