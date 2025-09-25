Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Dismisses 2 Officers Over Forgery, Promotes Others

Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has dismissed two senior officers for serious misconduct as part of its ongoing efforts to sanitise the state civil service.

Those affected are Yusuf Adamu Ningi, an administrative officer, and Suleiman Ahmed (Ahuta), a principal executive officer. Both officers were posted to the Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The officers were guilty of forgery, contravening State Public Service Rule 0327 (ii, iii, and vi).

On Wednesday, the commission's information and public relations officer, Saleh Umar, said the decision was taken during the CSC's 35th plenary session, which was held on Tuesday.

He added that the dismissal took effect from 23rd September, 2025.

In another development, the Commission also formally promoted three substantive directors into the State Service and endorsed the elevation of four deputy directors to director level.

The substantive directors include two directors of administration and human resources and a director of Audit. Those endorsed include directors of planning, research and statistics, civil litigation, and land and valuation.

Additionally, the commission approved the promotion of eight chief state counsels and a chief land officer to deputy director, among others.

Addressing the plenary, the CSC chairman, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Muhammad, urged civil servants to strictly adhere to the public service rules, circulars, and regulations to discharge their duties.

He emphasised that compliance with laid-down laws would eliminate unlawful practices, enhance integrity, and promote corruption-free service delivery.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, Dr Ibrahim reiterated the Commission's zero tolerance for misconduct, stressing its commitment to discipline, ethical standards, and integrity across the state civil service.

It will be recalled that on 11th September, the Commission also dismissed an education officer for gross misconduct involving sexual harassment.

The cases considered were recommendations submitted by the office of the state head of civil service.