Kenya: Police Unearths Syndicate Trafficking Kenyans to Fight in Russian War With Sh200,000 Pay

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Multi-Agency Security team has unearthed a syndicate trafficking Kenyans to fight in Russian war with a Sh200,000 pay.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the syndicate has been recruiting Kenyans in the guise of work in Moscow but end up joining the Russian military where they are deployed to the war front with Ukraine.

The investigative agency reported that two Kenyans returned to the country recently from Russia and one is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

"This success was borne out of a multi-agency approach where officers drawn across security agencies focused on the vice after it was established Kenyans were being duped to pay huge amounts to secure employment in Russia but end up fighting with Ukraine forces where some are reported to be killed and those who survive are maimed, bear wounds of torture or a psychologically disturbed," the DCI stated.

It pointed out that on Wednesday, the Transnational Organised Crime Unit of the DCI led other security officers in an intelligence led operation at Great wall apartments in Athi River where 21 Kenyans were found housed awaiting processing to Russia.

It stated that the officers arrested Edward Kamau Gituku who was coordinating processing of the victims to travel to Russia on diverse dates in September and October for enlistment in the military under the guise of lucrative jobs abroad.

"The victims disclosed to the officers that they had signed an agreement with an unnamed oversees employment support agency binding them to pay Sh1.65-2.31 million for visas, travel, accommodation and logistics," it said.

"Those who fail to pay within 35days are charged a 1% daily penalty. Some of the victims indicated that they had already paid deposits ranging from KES 50K to 100K upon being promised a salary of two hundred thousand Kenya Shillings."

During the raid, the officers recovered documents suggesting high level recruitment activities among them a one-year partnership between Global Face Human Resource Ltd with Ecopillars Manpower Ltd to recruit, screen and deploy Kenyans to Russia.

Also recovered were cheque books travel documents and job offer letters from different countries.

A preliminary investigation points to a well-coordinated recruitment scan with some of the main players reported to be senior people in the society.

The victims who are still be interviewed are expected to shed more light to the vice.

