Kenyan Police Rescue 22 from Trafficking Ring Linked to Ukraine War

Oleksandr Ratushniak / UNDP Ukraine / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
Irpin, Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine on April 1, 2022 (file photo).
29 September 2025
allAfrica.com

Kenyan police have   rescued   22 people from a suspected human trafficking ring that lured victims with fake job offers in Russia but intended to send them to fight in Ukraine. It follows an intelligence-led raid on a residential apartment on the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi, where officers seized recruitment materials, travel documents, and job offer letters.

One suspect accused of coordinating the travel in September and October was arrested and remanded for 10 days to allow investigations.

Authorities said the syndicate had extorted large sums from desperate job seekers, with victims signing contracts requiring payments of up to $18,000, some already having paid deposits of $1,500.

Officials noted growing concerns about Kenyans being trafficked abroad under false promises, citing a young athlete who was recently captured in Ukraine after being duped into joining the Russian army.

Police warned that many recruits return home injured, traumatised, or not at all, with two survivors recently back in Kenya, one currently in hospital.

The government is also probing reports of Kenyans held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, alongside nationals from other countries, though Ukrainian officials said most African states show little interest in repatriating such citizens.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.