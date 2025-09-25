Nigeria: FCT Polls - INEC Gives Political Parties Nod to Start Campaigns

24 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that political parties participating in the February 21, 2026, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections were now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, who disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja, said the campaigns commenced on Wednesday, September 25, 2025 and end on the midnight of February 19, 2026.

Olumekun reminded political parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

He also insisted that all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

According to Olumekun, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.

