Nigeria: Alaafin Gifts Cars to 2 Members of Oyomesi

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on Wednesday, presented cars to two members of his traditional cabinet, the Oyomesi.

According to a viral video sighted by LEADERSHIP, the Alaafin presented the cars amidst praises by traditional chanters who were eulogizing him for the gesture.

Presenting the vehicles personally to the traditional rulers, Oba Owoade, who accompanied the beneficiaries to their respective cars, prayed that the vehicles would serve the purpose for which they were purchased.

Accompanied by his queen, Olori Abiwunmi Owoade; his Personal Assistant, Rev'd Oladele Kolade; palace aides and family members, the Alaafin presented the keys and documents of the vehicles to the Agbaakin, High Chiefs Asimiyu Alaka and the Iba Samu, Lamidi Oyewale at his palace in Oyo.

Praying for the recipients on behalf of the revered monarch, Mogaji Adediwura Owoade, asked for divine protection and long life as well as continued prosperity for the recipients and the Alaafin.

LEADERSHIP understands that the beneficiaries thanked Oba Owoade for the kind gesture and pledged loyalty and continued service to the monarch and the people of ancient Oyo Town.