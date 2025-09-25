Nigeria: 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Explosion Rocks Imo

The Imo State Police Command said explosion has rocked Obinwanne community in the State, which claimed the life of one Chinwroke Mmadu while two persons sustained various degrees of injury.

According to them, the prompt response of operatives ensured that the situation was immediately brought under control and the area secured.

The Command stressed that in its continued commitment to protecting lives and property, it swiftly responded to the incident which occurred on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at about 1230hrs.

This was made known through a statement made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye.

According to the statement, "On receipt of the distress call, operatives from Njaba Divisional Headquarters immediately mobili°ed to the scene. It was confirmed that the blast was caused by an explosive device carried by Mr. Chinworeke Mmadu, 'm' of Ebonyi State, which detonated prematurely, leading to fatal injuries that later claimed his life."

Meanwhile, two passersby who sustained injuries were rushed to Santa Maria Hospital, where they remained in stable condition.

"In furtherance of the response, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Hamzat A. Abdulkadir, visited the scene with operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit. The area was carefully swept and has been declared safe for public use."

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased carried the explosive device, while inquiries were ongoing to determine his motive and possible affiliations.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, wished the injured victims speedy recovery and assured Imolites of the command's commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

"Members of the public are urged to stay calm, remain security-conscious, and provide timely information to aid security efforts.

"In addition, the public is strongly advised to report any suspicious item or object to the nearest police station or through the Command's emergency lines for prompt action," the Police Spokesman added.