West Africa: AES Countries Exit the ICC, Denouncing It As 'An Instrument of Neo-Colonial Repression'

Accusing the Court of selective targeting and incompetence in "prosecuting established war crimes, crimes against humanity, [and] genocide", the AES announced its exit, months after deciding to establish the Sahelian Criminal and Human Rights Court (CPS-DH).

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) announced its immediate withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday, condemning it as a tool of "imperialism", silent about the worst crimes by the West and its allies while selectively pursuing its opponents.

Ratifying the Rome Statute in the early 2000s, its three member countries - Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger - have been members of the ICC for over three decades.

"However, over time, they have come to observe that this jurisdiction has transformed into an instrument of neo-colonial repression in the hands of imperialism, thereby becoming the global example of selective justice," states the AES communique on September 22.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The ICC has proven incapable of addressing and prosecuting established war crimes, crimes against humanity, [and] genocide", it added in the statement.

Maintaining a "disconcerting, and complacent silence regarding the perpetrators of such crimes, it has relentlessly pursued certain actors who do not belong to the closed circle of beneficiaries of institutionalized international impunity - even in violation of its own Statute."

Exiting the ICC "to fully assert their sovereignty", AES member states "have decided to resort to endogenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice," adds the communique.

The "endogenous mechanisms" are already in motion. At a meeting in late May, the justice ministers of three countries resolved to establish the Sahelian Criminal and Human Rights Court (CPS-DH).

Inspired by the international courts, the CPS-DH, however, will be grounded in local realities, immune to "the negative influence of imperialist powers on the organization and functioning of certain regional and international jurisdictional bodies", the AES maintains.

Authorized to judge cases of terrorism and its financing, and the most serious offenses such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, the CPS-DH, unlike the ICC, will also have teeth, with a maximum-security prison under its jurisdiction.

This is to be complemented by the creation of a unified database of those accused or convicted of serious crimes, with a digital platform to share legal information.

In the throes of a war with a plethora of terror groups allegedly aided by France, these steps aid the joint effort of the militaries of the Sahelian neighbors on the frontline of the struggle against French neocolonialism in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Governance West Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Read More: Niger hosts historic conference on the fight against neocolonialism in the Sahel

Between 2020 and 2023, regimes propped up by France in its former colonies of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger were ousted in popular military coups supported by the mass protest movement against French military deployment and economic domination of their countries.

Expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso over the last years, France refused to withdraw its troops when ordered out of Niger in early August 2023. When France threatened war, Mali and Burkina Faso came to Niger's defense, signing a military pact that evolved into the AES.

It has since exited the French neocolonial institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), adopted a common flag and anthem, and opened the national borders for free movement of citizens between the three countries.

Exiting the ICC and establishing a common Sahelian court between the three countries is another step in this direction - moving out of the orbit of institutions dominated by Western colonial powers, while integrating more coherently within.