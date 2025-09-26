Nigerian Students Warn Against Sabotage of Dangote Refinery

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared that the country's youths will resist any attempt to undermine the operations of the Dangote Refinery.

Its national president, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, issued a statement in Abuja, said the project represents the collective destiny of over 200 million Nigerians.

According to him, the completion and operation of the refinery, with a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, marks a turning point for Nigeria's economic survival.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"With Nigeria's average daily fuel consumption standing at about 550,000 barrels per day, this refinery has the potential to make our nation self-sufficient and create room for export, thereby changing the narrative of fuel importation," he said.

Oladoja urged stakeholders, particularly the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, to place national interest above personal gain.

He stressed that Nigerian students would resist any cartel, group or institution--domestic or foreign--that attempts to frustrate the project.

"This is a battle for the survival of our economy and the dignity of our nation," he added.

The NANS leader commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for what he described as unmatched patriotism, saying his decision to invest massively in Nigeria rather than abroad was proof of his love for the country.

Oladoja noted that the refinery would not only create jobs but also sustain the economy for generations.

"This is not just about a refinery. It is about survival, sovereignty and the dignity of our nation.

NANS is watching, and we will not allow vested interests to mortgage our future," he declared.