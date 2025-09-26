Nigeria: If You Hurt Me, I'll Forgive You - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said as a principle, he does not hold grudges against people on account of their past actions against him.

Speaking during a requiem mass held in Abuja in honour of the late Chief Audu Ogbeh, Jonathan emphasized the importance of forgiveness and moving on from the past, especially in the political arena.

He joined family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay final respects to the late elder statesman, renowned politician, and farmer.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While paying tribute, Jonathan described Ogbeh as a humble and forgiving individual who never held on to resentment, just like his attitude to life.

"Chief Ogbeh was a man who did not seek revenge. He believed the past should be left behind and that we must keep moving forward," Jonathan said.

"In that sense, he was just like me. If you hurt me today, I will forgive you. I don't carry grudges against people. I believe the past is past--and I move on."

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the late Ogbeh, Jonathan recalled their close friendship dating back to his time as Deputy Governor.

"I didn't know Chief Ogbeh until I became a deputy governor when he was serving as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At that time, deputy governors were often seen as spare tyres, but he treated me as a close friend. Whenever I visited Abuja, I would go to see him, and we always had good conversations. He was such a kind and generous person," he said.

Jonathan added that their relationship remained cordial even after he became president.

"Whenever he wanted to see me, he would come, and sometimes we would spend up to an hour discussing national issues," he noted.

The former President urged Nigerian politicians to emulate the values Chief Ogbeh stood for, especially his humility, spirit of forgiveness, and ability to unify people across different segments of society.