Nigeria Must Host 2030 Commonwealth Games - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a "dream" that must be realised.

In a post on his official X page on Wednesday, the president stated that no African country has hosted the Games, and staging the 2030 edition in Nigeria would send a "powerful message" that the continent is central to the Commonwealth's future.

"To the Commonwealth Family, it is time for Africa. After 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, they have never been hosted on African soil. By bringing the Commonwealth Centenary Games to Nigeria in 2030, you will send a powerful message that every region of the Commonwealth matters, and that Africa is not only part of the story, but central to its future.

"Nigeria is the gateway. Africa is the stage. The Commonwealth is the family. Let us make history together in 2030. Let us complete the circle of Commonwealth unity. The dream must be realized. The time is now," he tweeted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nigeria yesterday presented its final bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games before the competition's evaluation committee.

The Nigerian delegation is led by Shehu Dikko, president of the National Sports Commission (NSC), alongside the commission's director-general, Bukola Olopade.

Speaking in support of the bid, President Bola Tinubu declared that "it's time for Africa," urging the Commonwealth to "complete the circle of unity" by awarding the Games to Nigeria.

The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event primarily involving countries with historical ties to the United Kingdom, is staged every four years. In April, Nigeria officially declared its interest in hosting the 2030 edition, with Abuja as the proposed host city.

Nigeria and India are the only two nations that submitted formal bids before the August 31 deadline. The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board will make its recommendation later this year, with the final decision expected in November 2025 following approval by member countries.

If successful, this will mark Nigeria's first time hosting the prestigious event. The country previously lost its bid for the 2014 Games, which eventually went to Glasgow, Scotland.

The upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place in Glasgow from July 26 to August 2. The event was initially awarded to Victoria, Australia, but the state withdrew in 2023, citing financial challenges.

Founded in 1930 as the British Empire Games, the Commonwealth Games have grown into one of the world's major multi-sport competitions, uniting athletes from across the Commonwealth of Nations in a celebration of sport and shared heritage.