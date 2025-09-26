Africa: AU Chairperson Outlines Three-Point Plan to Boost Conflict Prevention in Africa

Addis Ababa — Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, addressed the AU Peace and Security Council on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York on Wednesday, presenting a comprehensive strategy to address the continent's security challenges.

Youssouf expressed gratitude to Angolan President João Lourenço for convening the high-level meeting on "Re-energizing Conflict Prevention & Resolution in Africa," emphasizing that the theme reflects Africa's shared responsibility in maintaining peace and security.

The Chairperson painted a sobering picture of the current security landscape across the continent, highlighting persistent conflicts, rising inter-state tensions and an alarming surge in violent extremism.

He further drew attention to what he described as dwindling resources for crisis management and a concerning erosion of international solidarity.

In response to these challenges, Youssouf outlined three key priorities designed to strengthen Africa's peace and security architecture:

First, on anticipation, he called for the strengthening of early warning systems through the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

Second, regarding crisis management, the Chairperson proposed comprehensive reforms to the African Standby Force, with particular emphasis on enhancing its police and civilian components.

Third, for structural prevention, Youssouf emphasized the need to build member states' capacity through the development of independent national peace infrastructures.

By modernizing the African Peace and Security Architecture and fostering collective leadership, he stressed, "we can chart a path toward a more peaceful & prosperous Africa".