Somalia: African Union Strongly Condemns Deadly Al-Shabaab Attack On Godka Jilaow Detention Facility in Mogadishu

The African Union (AU) has issued a firm condemnation following the terrorist attack carried out by Al-Shabaab on October 4, 2025, targeting the Godka Jilaow detention facility in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The assault resulted in multiple casualties and serious injuries, underscoring the persistent threat of extremist violence in the Horn of Africa.

In an official statement, H.E. Mohamed Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the attack, offering heartfelt condolences to the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali people, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives.

"The African Union stands in unwavering solidarity with Somalia during this tragic moment. The cowardly attack by Al-Shabaab once again highlights the urgent need for united regional and international action against terrorism," said Chairperson Youssouf.

He also wished a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack and reaffirmed the AU's long-term commitment to supporting Somalia's fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

According to Somali security officials, heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants attempted to storm the Godka Jilaow detention center, one of the most secure facilities in Mogadishu, which holds several high-profile terror suspects. Security forces successfully repelled the attackers after intense gunfire, though the assault resulted in multiple casualties.

The incident marks one of the most audacious Al-Shabaab attacks on a government facility in recent months, raising renewed concerns over the group's operational reach despite ongoing joint counterterrorism offensives.

The AU Chairperson stressed that the attack reflects the broader regional challenge of terrorism that extends beyond Somalia's borders. He reiterated that stability in Somalia is integral to peace and security in the entire African continent, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

"This is not only an attack on Somalia -- it is an attack on Africa's collective security and sovereignty," Youssouf emphasized.

Chairperson Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's commitment to working closely with the Somali Security Forces (SSF) through the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). He noted that AUSSOM plays a central role in assisting Somali forces to reclaim territories, restore peace, and build resilient state institutions capable of preventing future insurgent activity.

He also called upon AU Member States, as well as international partners and donor countries, to intensify logistical and financial support for Somalia's stabilization efforts.

"We urge all partners to stand firm with Somalia. Eliminating Al-Shabaab requires sustained collaboration, resources, and political commitment from the entire international community," he stated.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group, has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over 15 years, aiming to topple the internationally recognized government. Despite significant territorial losses, the group continues to stage high-profile attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, including Kenya and Ethiopia.

The AU's AUSSOM mission, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in 2024, is tasked with consolidating security gains and supporting the Somali government in assuming full security responsibility by 2026.

The attack on Godka Jilaow serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab and the fragility of Somalia's security landscape. The African Union's firm condemnation and renewed commitment highlight the continental consensus that the fight against terrorism in Somalia is a shared African responsibility -- one that demands resilience, unity, and unwavering cooperation.