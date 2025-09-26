Ghana: TikTok User Jailed Seven Months for Threats to President, Officials

press release

On September 13, 2025, the Ghana Police Service announced through its official social media channels the arrest of popular TikToker David Kwodwo Prah Afful, widely known as Kwame Nkrumah the Second, who runs an account with 13,000 followers.

According to the police, Afful was taken into custody for allegedly making death threats and inciting violence during a TikTok live session. In the live session, he reportedly threatened to kill government officials, and civil servants, referencing the use of vehicles with official green number plates.

Police reported that Afful was arrested at his hideout around 2:20 p.m. and appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on September 17, 2025. He pleaded guilty to charges of threatening death and engaging in offensive conduct likely to breach the peace, for which he has been handed a seven-month prison sentence.

This incident mirrors a case that occurred less than a month ago involving content creators Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, who were arrested for commentary deemed as threatening to the President in a TikTok live session.

While the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) continues to champion the right to free expression both online and offline, we strongly condemn such conduct. Freedom of expression must not be used as a cover to issue threats or incite violence. We therefore urge Ghanaian citizens, particularly social media users, to exercise responsibility in their online engagements and avoid hostile or dangerous speech.