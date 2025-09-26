Nigeria: 3,488 Ghost Workers Uncovered in Katsina Government's Payroll

The Katsina State Government has identified 3,488 ghost workers and multiple cases of fraud following a sweeping biometric audit of workers in its 34 Local Government Areas and Local Education Authorities.

Announcing the findings at a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Biometric Screening Committee chairman, Abdullahi Gagare, revealed that of 50,172 staff were screened, only 46,380 were successfully verified.

The rest were removed for offences, including fake credentials, falsified birth dates, underage employment, absenteeism, illegal promotions, and even "subletting" of staff positions.

The committee also recovered ₦4.6 million from employees who collected salaries from both State and federal agencies and identified six staff members who continued to earn wages while on leave of absence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In one striking case, the Education Secretary of Zango Local Education Authority (LEA) allegedly presented 24 ghost workers for verification.

Governor Umaru Dikko Radda ordered an immediate white paper to implement the committee's recommendations, vowing that the reforms will redirect funds to grassroots development and save the state from the grip of a few.

"Many warned the committee's work could hurt my politics and cost me elections, but Katsina State needs reforms to free resources for the people," the governor said.

According to the governor, local government area councils have already saved ₦500 million, a figure expected to rise to ₦5.7 billion once all fraudulent payments were halted.

The discovery marked one of the largest payroll fraud in Katsina State's history and highlighted the state's push for transparency and fiscal discipline.