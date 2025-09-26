Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Marks 95th National Day, Deepens Ties With Nigeria

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has commemorated its 95th National Day.

The embassy disclosed that the celebrations is also to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria for remarkable growth in various areas. The Charge D' Affaires Mr. Saad Fahad Almarri, made this known during the Embassy's 95th National Day commemoration, recently in Abuja.

The event gathered government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and prominent businessmen, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his address, The Charge D'Affaires Mr. Saad Fahad Almarri, recalled the significance of the occasion, marking 95 years since King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud unified the Kingdom, and the remarkable journey of growth and development that followed.

He emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would continue to advance towards the ambition's objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which reflects the Saudi aspiration to build a prosperous economy, a vibrant society, and an ambitious nation.

Mr. Almarri further highlighted that the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have witnessed remarkable growth in various fields including, trade, education and combatting drug trafficking, disclosing that the trade volume between the two countries has exceeded $600m, while hundreds of Nigerian students have received scholarship from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Charge D'Affaires expressed Kingdom's deep appreciation to the people and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stressing the shared commitment between the two countries to move forward towards broader horizon of partnership and integration.

Mr. Almarri concluded his speech by noting the Kingdom's successful bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow", which he reiterated that it stands as a testimony to Kingdom's international stance and its capability to organize and host major global events.