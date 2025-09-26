Nigeria: PDP Orders Aspirants to Remove Campaign Posters From Bauchi Streets

25 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has appealed to all its aspirants to take down campaign posters and billboards within the Bauchi metropolis as the state gears up for its Investment Summit scheduled for October 8-9, 2025.

The PDP said this on Thursday in a statement signed by the party's publicity secretary, Dayyabu Chiroma.

PDP said the move was aimed at ensuring a clean and orderly environment to welcome local and international investors, government officials, and development partners expected at the summit.

According to the PDP, the removal of campaign materials would "go a long way in presenting Bauchi in its best image to visitors and potential investors."

He added that the state must seize the opportunity to showcase itself as an attractive hub for economic growth and sustainable development.

The party further appreciated the cooperation of its members and aspirants, noting that their understanding and support would contribute significantly to the success of the summit.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Bauchi State Investment Summit is projected to open fresh windows for investments across key sectors of the economy, to stimulate development and position the State as a competitive investment destination.

